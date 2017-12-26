Chinese five-month pregnant competing in a marathon

Recently a pregnant woman actively participating in a marathon event became an Internet sensation on Chinese social media.

The photograph of 35-year-old Shen Huijuan who is around five months of pregnancy participating in a marathon instantly went viral. Shen is a middle school physical education teacher in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

On November 5, she participated in a marathon along with her husband and son.

In China, traditionally, the pregnant women are barred from strenuous physical activities.

However, social media users took a sigh of relief after knowing that Shen is not an ordinary teacher. In fact, early in 2016, Shen finished the Hangzhou Marathon with a record of 3.16'30", ranking third in the women's category.

Social media users have wished her good luck and even reminded her to be cautious. Gynecologists from No.1 Hospital of Zhejiang Province suggest maintaining an active lifestyle during pregnancy.