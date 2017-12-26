LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese five-month pregnant competing in a marathon

1
2017-12-26 14:42CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Recently a pregnant woman actively participating in a marathon event became an Internet sensation on Chinese social media.

The photograph of 35-year-old Shen Huijuan who is around five months of pregnancy participating in a marathon instantly went viral. Shen is a middle school physical education teacher in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

On November 5, she participated in a marathon along with her husband and son.

In China, traditionally, the pregnant women are barred from strenuous physical activities.

However, social media users took a sigh of relief after knowing that Shen is not an ordinary teacher. In fact, early in 2016, Shen finished the Hangzhou Marathon with a record of 3.16'30", ranking third in the women's category.

Social media users have wished her good luck and even reminded her to be cautious. Gynecologists from No.1 Hospital of Zhejiang Province suggest maintaining an active lifestyle during pregnancy.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.