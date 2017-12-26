Family of Chinese tour guide killed by elephant refuses to accept compensation

Family of a Chinese tour guide trampled to death by an elephant in Thailand has refused monetary compensation, calling the offer of 400,000 yuan (about 61,000 U.S. dollars) "unacceptable."

The elephant camp in Pattaya, the site of the incident, and a Thai insurance company offered to pay 200,000 yuan (about 30,500 US dollars) each as compensation to the family of the victim, He Yongjie, said his cousin Mr. Yuan to the Guangzhou-based Southern Metropolis Daily.

The family thought the payment was "unacceptable," adding that they wanted to know the truth as soon as possible.

The 35-year-old tour guide died as he tried to rescue tourists who allegedly enraged an elephant by pulling its tail last week. The incident also wounded three tourists, two of whom has since left the hospital with only minor injuries.

However, a witness told a version of the story that has contradicted a previous version circulating in the media.

According to an alleged statement made by a witness, He had tried to drag a Chinese tourist away from the elephant who suddenly went crazy. The elephant then redirected its aggression toward the tour guide, the statement said.

Thai police said the case was still under investigation, adding that there were inadequate proof indicating the elephant was enraged because its tail was pulled.

In video footage released online, witnesses also claimed that no staff members from the elephant camp had rescued the victim "during the first half an hour [after the incident happened]," in response to a question asked by He's wife.

He was an employee of the Chongqing North Vacation International Travel Agency. Authorities from the Tourism Bureau of the southwest China municipality said eight of his relatives have gone to Thailand, accompanied by staff members from the travel agency, to deal with the issue.

Officials from the Chinese embassy to Thailand has visited the relatives and promised to try their best to provide assistance to the Thai police investigation and to deal with the aftermath.

Ding Weiyong, the manager of the travel agency, said on Sunday that they have claimed reimbursement with the help of insurance providers.

