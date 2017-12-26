LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Data processing lab to be built for FAST telescope

1
2017-12-26 14:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
An aerial view of the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang County, Southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 24, 2016, a day before the telescope's launch. (Photo/Xinhua)

An aerial view of the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in Pingtang County, Southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sept. 24, 2016, a day before the telescope's launch. (Photo/Xinhua)

Guizhou Province plans to build a data processing laboratory for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, local authorities said Tuesday.

The project will be co-launched by Guizhou Normal University and the National Astronomical Observatories.

"The tremendous amounts of data produced by FAST must be processed as information that scientists can understand," said Zhi Qijun, head of the university's school of physics and electronic science, and leader of the data processing lab project. "The lab's task is to process and analyze the data and conduct in-depth research."

Construction of the lab will last three years. It will recruit scientists and develop astronomical data processing and analysis software after it is built.

Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in Guizhou, southwest China, FAST is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.

Its key tasks include observation of pulsars as well as exploration of interstellar molecules and interstellar communication signals.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.