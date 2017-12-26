Joyride lands security guard in prison

A district court in Beijing has sentenced a security guard to three years and three months in prison for illegally taking possession of a shared car, youth.com reported on Monday.

In May, the security guard, 18, identified only as Bao, took a shared car for his own use without paying when he found the car window open.

Destroying the QR code on the car, Bao drove it to Chaoyang, Haidian and Tongzhou districts several times.

A car rental company to whom the stolen car belonged discovered that while the system was showing the car in stationary condition, the GPS was displaying it as moving. Bao was caught near a park.

He said he did not mean to steal the car, only wanted it for a joyride.