Former lawyer convicted of inciting subversion: court

2017-12-26 Xinhua

Xie Yang, a former lawyer, has been convicted of inciting subversion of state power, but exempted from criminal penalties, according to a verdict issued Tuesday by a court in central China's Changsha city.

Xie accepted the verdict issued by the Changsha City Intermediate People's Court and said he would not appeal.

Xie was found to have made a number of statements attacking or defaming China's current political system and inciting subversion of state power.

He also disturbed order at courts while he worked as a lawyer, according to the verdict.

　　

