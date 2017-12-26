LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Moscow unwilling to fuel confrontation with Washington: Russian FM

1
2017-12-26 10:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Moscow intends to act pragmatically in relations with Washington, giving adequate responses to aggressive attacks without fuelling confrontation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"We will continue to defend our positions consistently and vigorously, attempting to persuade our colleagues in Washington to return to the fundamental principles on which a bilateral dialogue should be built," Lavrov told reporters in an interview published on the ministry's website.

Such principles include the consideration of and respect for each other's interests, without which "it is simply impossible to improve relations or cooperate in international affairs efficiently," said Lavrov.

Lavrov pointed out contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump have recently become quite intense, covering a wide range of bilateral and international topics.

He added he has also discussed key issues on the Russia-U.S. agenda with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson quite regularly, in addition to bilateral consultations held at the level of experts, and contacts between special services.

Lavrov said he hoped the current Russophobia will gradually come to a "sobering up, although the time would be wasted."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.