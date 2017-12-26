LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Traces of wild Siberian tigers spotted in NE China

1
2017-12-26 10:11Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Footprints in forests in northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo provided by Jilin forestry administration)

Footprints in forests in northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo provided by Jilin forestry administration)

Traces of wild Siberian tigers have been spotted in forests in northeast China's Jilin Province, an expansion of the tigers' range, the local forestry administration said Monday.

A forest ranger spotted 15-centimeter footprints of a feline animal in the Daxinggou forest on Dec. 17. One day later, a calf was killed and eaten. On Dec. 20, footprints were found again.

The animal is believed to be a male Siberian tiger.

Siberian tigers, one of the world's rarest animals, mainly live in eastern Russia, northeast China and northern parts of the Korean Peninsula. Fewer than 500 are believed to live in the wild.

Since 2015, Jilin has banned commercial logging in key forest farms to improve the habitat for Siberian tigers.

In March, Chinese authorities released a guideline to establish national parks for Siberian tigers and leopards in Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.