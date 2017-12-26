LINE

Chinese, Afghan FMs meet for closer cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani in Beijing on Monday, who is here to attend a China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers' meeting.

Calling Afghanistan an important partner in the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said China hopes to synergize its development strategy with Afghanistan, and expand cooperation.

China expects to see a wide and inclusive political reconciliation process in Afghanistan led and owned by the Afghan people, he said.

The trilateral foreign ministers' meeting, the first of its kind, is scheduled in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said the meeting aims to set up a communication platform for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and boost trilateral cooperation.

He called on the two countries to build trust, enhance understanding and improve ties.

Calling China a forever and reliable parter of Afghanistan, Rabbani said Afghanistan is ready to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhance cooperation with China in such areas as interconnectivity, infrastructure and energy.

He expected to cement political trust through the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting, and jointly respond to development and security challenges.

　　

