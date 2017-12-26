Huang Zhixian elected Taiwan compatriots' federation president

Huang Zhixian has been elected president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC), according to a statement released Monday.

The statement was released following a four-day session of the 10th national congress of Taiwan compatriots.

Huang, born in 1956, is also a member of Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League.

The statement said the congress also resulted in the election of a new 100-member council for the ACFTC and a new 33-member standing council.

It said the ACFTC will continue to enhance its capacity to accomplish its mission of winning the support of Taiwan people, endeavor to achieve national reunification and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

The congress was attended by over 300 representatives of Taiwan compatriots from across the country.

It deliberated and approved the report of the ninth ACFTC council, and adopted an amendment to the ACFTC Constitution.

Established in December 1981, the ACFTC consists mainly of native Taiwanese residing on the Chinese mainland.