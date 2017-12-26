LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Four killed after Moscow bus drives into underpass

1
2017-12-26 09:51Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2017 shows a view of the scene of a crash involving a bus that drove into a pedestrian underpass in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2017 shows a view of the scene of a crash involving a bus that drove into a pedestrian underpass in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

At least four people were killed and nine others were injured after a bus drove into a pedestrian underpass in western Moscow on Monday, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

The Interior Ministry's Moscow division said in a statement that considered causes of the incident include "failure of the driver to control the vehicle or a malfunction of the vehicle."

The driver has been detained and is now being interrogated by police, it said.

Currently, investigators and traffic police are working at the scene.

"According to the driver, the bus, while being at a bus stop, suddenly began to move independently despite the driver's attempts to stop it because the braking system did not work," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a separate statement.

The committee has launched criminal proceedings on the grounds of "providing services that fail to meet security requirements and violation of traffic and vehicle operation rules."

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow, tweeted, "We rendered urgent assistance. I sympathized with the relatives and friends of the victims."

Earlier in the day, media outlets and the Interior Ministry's Moscow division said five were killed in the incident.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.