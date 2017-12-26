LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's circuit court hears over 2,300 cases in first year

1
2017-12-26 09:46Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The fourth circuit court of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has closed 2,304 cases since its founding in December 2016, the SPC said Monday.

The circuit court accepted 2,880 cases, received 26,219 visits, answered 1,679 letters from the public, and put 1,441 judgment documents online, according to the SPC.

The court paid attention to both judgment and mediation in hearing cases and settled 18 civil cases through mediation, said the SPC.

Meanwhile, the court explored ways to enhance efficiency: 25 cases were sentenced in court among 50 commercial and civil cases heard in public, according to the SPC.

The court also forbids judges from hearing cases in their hometowns to keep sentences fair, said the SPC.

Circuit courts are adjudicatory organs designated by the SPC and their judgments, orders and decisions equal to those of the SPC. Circuit courts mainly handle major administrative, civil and commercial cases which should be heard by the SPC.

The first circuit court was inaugurated in Shenzhen City of Guangdong Province in southern part of China and the fourth circuit court, established in December 28, 2016, covers four provinces including Henan, Shanxi, Hubei and Anhui.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.