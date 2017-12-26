China's circuit court hears over 2,300 cases in first year

The fourth circuit court of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has closed 2,304 cases since its founding in December 2016, the SPC said Monday.

The circuit court accepted 2,880 cases, received 26,219 visits, answered 1,679 letters from the public, and put 1,441 judgment documents online, according to the SPC.

The court paid attention to both judgment and mediation in hearing cases and settled 18 civil cases through mediation, said the SPC.

Meanwhile, the court explored ways to enhance efficiency: 25 cases were sentenced in court among 50 commercial and civil cases heard in public, according to the SPC.

The court also forbids judges from hearing cases in their hometowns to keep sentences fair, said the SPC.

Circuit courts are adjudicatory organs designated by the SPC and their judgments, orders and decisions equal to those of the SPC. Circuit courts mainly handle major administrative, civil and commercial cases which should be heard by the SPC.

The first circuit court was inaugurated in Shenzhen City of Guangdong Province in southern part of China and the fourth circuit court, established in December 28, 2016, covers four provinces including Henan, Shanxi, Hubei and Anhui.