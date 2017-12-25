LINE

China reaffirms one-China policy for Taiwan in int'l activities

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday reaffirmed that adherence to one-China policy is the prerequisite for Taiwan to participate in international activities.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying responded to a question concerning Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom's remarks about helping Taiwan to participate in international organizations.

In handling issues relating to Taiwan's participation in international organizations, China has always been consistent and made it clear that it should be in line with the one-China principle, Hua said.

Hua reiterated the Taiwan issue is China's domestic affair, saying that China opposed other countries' irresponsible remarks about it.

　　

