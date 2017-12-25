LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi stresses construction, maintenance of rural roads

1
2017-12-25 22:34Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the significance of construction, maintenance and operation of rural roads in the country's battle against poverty.

Efforts should be made to build good roads in rural areas and maintain them to ensure a better quality of life for farmers and accelerate agricultural modernization, Xi said ahead of a national transport conference held Monday.

The move to improve rural roads has produced tangible benefits in recent years, bringing more people and wealth to poor regions and rallying community support for the Communist Party of China (CPC), noted Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Premier Li Keqiang demanded engaging the initiative of local- and community-level officials and rural residents to improve rural road construction, maintenance and operation.

At Monday's conference, transport authorities agreed to focus on prominent problems and improve policies and mechanisms to advance high-quality development of rural roads.

In the past five years, China has seen 1.28 million km of rural roads built or renovated, with 99.24 percent of townships and 98.34 percent of villages connected by asphalt or cement roads.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.