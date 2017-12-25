LINE

Indian PM likely to attend World Economic Forum meeting at Davos next month

2017-12-25

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January next year, sources said Monday.

Modi's appearance at the World Economic Forum will be the first by an Indian prime minister in the past two decades.

"The Indian prime minister is expected to be at the global summit in the Alpine ski resort on Jan. 23-24. He is likely to address the first special plenary," sources said.

Modi's presence at the global summit will give India a big edge at the summit and the country will try to showcase its business potential there.

The World Economic Forum in Switzerland will see a congregation of world leaders, including over 40 heads of state and government, apart from business magnates all over the world.

Immediately after the summit, Modi will fly back to India to attend the Republic Day parade and celebrations, where some foreign heads of state and government have been invited.

　　

