China-made drone enlisted best gadgets of 2017: Engadget

China-made DJI Spark drone was enlisted among "The best gadgets of 2017" published by Engadget for its smartness and modest prices.

The U.S.-based blog network Engadget, which is specialized in tech news and analysis, released Sunday the list of the Best Ten after a 12-month testing of various hardware conventionally used during the past year.

The network said palm-sized DJI Spark was "unexpectedly" chosen because it's so easy to use and operate even for a beginner.

With facial recognition technology, a Spark can be controlled just by hand gestures, which means you can put aside phones or a controller when flying it.

DJI Spark's modest price was also pointed out by Engadget. "For a long time, buying a decent drone meant shelling out loads of money. Not so much anymore," the report said.

According to Google search, DJI Spark now sells at a price of around 600-830 U.S. dollars, depending on different colors and supporting appliances.

A YouTuber named Jon Olsson said he was "mega impressed" by Spark. In a testing video, he commented, "I'm kind of blown away." His video has received over 1.3 million views.

"Grabbing epic selfies has never been so simple." Engadget reporter said.

Other hardware on the list of the Best Ten are iPhone X, Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, Surface Laptop, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, Sonos One, Mighty, Sony WH-1000XM2 and Cadillac Super Cruise.