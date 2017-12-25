LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China completes the Arctic Northeast Passage Communication Guide

1
2017-12-25 10:50CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has recently finished compiling a communication guide for the Arctic Northeast Passage, according to the Ministry of Transport's Beihai Navigation Guarantee Center in Tianjin city.

Using both pictures and texts, the guide marks out the 17 main radio stations along the journey that starts from China's east coastline, passes the Bering Strait and goes all the way up to the Arctic's Northeast Passage, with information on where these communication bases are located and when they're operating.

This will help transportation and logistics businesses fully understand the Northeast Passage's ability to guarantee navigation, and provide references for ships and cargoes traveling through the area.

The Northeast Passage's range extends to about 3,000 sea miles across the Bering Strait and heading to the west, where it will eventually lead to every port in Europe, becoming the shortest water voyage between China and Europe.

Compared to traditional trade routes, the Northeast Passage usually saves 12 to 15 days in shipping time, earning it the nickname of "Golden Waterway". It is also known as the "Silk Road on Ice".

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.