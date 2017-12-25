China completes the Arctic Northeast Passage Communication Guide

China has recently finished compiling a communication guide for the Arctic Northeast Passage, according to the Ministry of Transport's Beihai Navigation Guarantee Center in Tianjin city.

Using both pictures and texts, the guide marks out the 17 main radio stations along the journey that starts from China's east coastline, passes the Bering Strait and goes all the way up to the Arctic's Northeast Passage, with information on where these communication bases are located and when they're operating.

This will help transportation and logistics businesses fully understand the Northeast Passage's ability to guarantee navigation, and provide references for ships and cargoes traveling through the area.

The Northeast Passage's range extends to about 3,000 sea miles across the Bering Strait and heading to the west, where it will eventually lead to every port in Europe, becoming the shortest water voyage between China and Europe.

Compared to traditional trade routes, the Northeast Passage usually saves 12 to 15 days in shipping time, earning it the nickname of "Golden Waterway". It is also known as the "Silk Road on Ice".