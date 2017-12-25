'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' dominates North American box office for second weekend

The Force of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" continued to dominate the North American box office for a second weekend in a row, raking an estimated 68.48 million U.S. dollars.

Disney's release of Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is on track to take in a whopping 365.1 million dollars through Sunday and 397.3 million dollars through Christmas Day. Combined with an estimated international cume of 380.3 million dollars, the epic space opera's global cume stands at a mighty 745.4 million dollars through Sunday, according to the studio figures collected by comScore.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the eighth installment in the "Star Wars" saga follows Rey as she receives Jedi training from Luke Skywalker in hopes of turning the tide for the Resistance in the continued fight against Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Sony's action adventure comedy film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" opened in second place with an estimated 34 million dollars through Sunday and 47.5 million dollars through Christmas Day. Directed by Jake Kasdan and stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, the sequel to 1995's "Jumanji" follows four teenagers who are transported into the video game world of Jumanji and must work together to beat the game in order to return to the real world.

Another newcomer, Universal's musical comedy film "Pitch Perfect 3" came in third with an estimated 20.45 million dollars in its opening weekend. A sequel to 2015's "Pitch Perfect 2" and the third and final film in the "Pitch Perfect" trilogy, the film was directed by Trish Sie and follows the Bellas, now graduated from college, reuniting for one final performance in an overseas USO tour.

Both distributed by 20th Century Fox, musical biopic "The Greatest Showman" opened to an estimated 8.6 million dollars for a fourth place start, while the animated comedy film "Ferdinand" finished fifth with an estimated 7.05 million dollars in its second weekend.