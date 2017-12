The death toll from a power plant accident on Saturday in east China's Zhejiang Province has risen to five, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 1:47 p.m. in Xinfeng Township of Jiaxing City. A steam pipeline of a thermal power plant burst, injuring nine people. Four of them died in hospital later the day.

Operation of the plant has been suspended, according to the information office of Nanhu District, which administers Xinfeng.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.