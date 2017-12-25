LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese sci-fi saga published in more languages

1
2017-12-25 10:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Three Body trilogy, a popular Chinese science fiction novel, has been published in more than 10 languages, according to a Chinese publishing company.

The three-part saga depicts the human race's contact and conflict with an alien civilization. Its finale, Dead End, was released in 2010.

The trilogy has sold more than 7 million copies in Chinese and has been translated into more than 10 languages including English, Spanish and German, according to China Educational Publications Import and Export Corporation Ltd.

The English version was released in the United States in 2014. About 700,000 English copies have been sold. Sales of French, Spanish and German copies all exceeded 30,000 copies each.

In 2015, the trilogy won the 2015 Hugo Award of Best Novel, generally considered the highest honor for sci-fi works.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.