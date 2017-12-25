Chinese sci-fi saga published in more languages

The Three Body trilogy, a popular Chinese science fiction novel, has been published in more than 10 languages, according to a Chinese publishing company.

The three-part saga depicts the human race's contact and conflict with an alien civilization. Its finale, Dead End, was released in 2010.

The trilogy has sold more than 7 million copies in Chinese and has been translated into more than 10 languages including English, Spanish and German, according to China Educational Publications Import and Export Corporation Ltd.

The English version was released in the United States in 2014. About 700,000 English copies have been sold. Sales of French, Spanish and German copies all exceeded 30,000 copies each.

In 2015, the trilogy won the 2015 Hugo Award of Best Novel, generally considered the highest honor for sci-fi works.