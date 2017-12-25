LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

State Administration of Cultural Heritage outlines cultural protection road map for 2018

1
2017-12-25 09:59Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

The State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) held a press conference on Saturday during which it presented a summary of the international exchanges, cooperation and inspection of cultural relics it has carried out overseas.

"We are currently aiding foreign organizations to preserve cultural relics in Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Nepal and Myanmar. These relics are UNESCO cultural heritage sites that belong to all human beings," Xie Bing, the head of SACH's executive office, said at the conference.

Xie also emphasized that during 2018, they are going to finish a project to preserve the Ta Keo temple in Cambodia and launch new conservation projects in Dharahara in Nepal and Khiva in Uzbekistan.

In addition to these protection efforts, SACH will seek out new opportunities to protect cultural relics in countries and regions such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Xie said, emphasizing that these projects are important pillars of China's international diplomacy.

In keeping with the spirit of the Belt and Road initiative, SACH is also cooperating with scientific institutions and cultural relic organizations in China to improve archaeological excavation projects and protection of cultural relics in Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"We need to keep a positive attitude toward the conservation of cultural relics. With the U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO, China has to shoulder the responsibility for international protection of cultural heritage."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.