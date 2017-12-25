LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Three detained for live streaming hawk taming in NW China

1
2017-12-25 09:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Three men in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have been detained for live streaming the taming of goshawk, which is under national-level protection, local forest police said Sunday.

On Dec. 19, forest police of Guyuan found two men suspected of broadcasting a hawk domestication performance in a forest on a live streaming platform, attracting crowds of online viewers, but soon the show came to a halt.

Police confirmed the bird in the video as a goshawk, and the place where the suspects "performed."

At around 3 p.m. the same day, three suspects were arrested when they began live streaming with two hawks again.

The two hawks have been rescued and released. Further investigation continues.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.