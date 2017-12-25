Three detained for live streaming hawk taming in NW China

Three men in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have been detained for live streaming the taming of goshawk, which is under national-level protection, local forest police said Sunday.

On Dec. 19, forest police of Guyuan found two men suspected of broadcasting a hawk domestication performance in a forest on a live streaming platform, attracting crowds of online viewers, but soon the show came to a halt.

Police confirmed the bird in the video as a goshawk, and the place where the suspects "performed."

At around 3 p.m. the same day, three suspects were arrested when they began live streaming with two hawks again.

The two hawks have been rescued and released. Further investigation continues.