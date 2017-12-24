LINE

China closes over 13,000 illegal websites

2017-12-24

China has shut down or revoked the licenses of more than 13,000 illegal websites since 2015.

Wang Shengjun, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), disclosed the information when briefing lawmakers on cyberspace protection Sunday.

Authorities including the Cyberspace Administration of China have called over 2,200 websites operators for talks during the same period, he said.

In addition, operators have closed nearly 10 million internet accounts for violating service protocol, while information on terrorism and pornography has been removed.

"These moves have a powerful deterrent effect" Wang said.

The report was submitted to the top legislature's ongoing bi-monthly session for deliberation. The session will end Wednesday.

　　

