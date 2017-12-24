LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's first large amphibious aircraft AG600 takes to the skies for maiden flight

1
2017-12-24 15:37Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

China's first home-grown large amphibious aircraft AG600 on Sunday took to the skies for maiden flight.

At 9:39 a.m., the amphibious aircraft AG600, code named "Kunlong," soared into the sky from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The plane has a 39.6-meter-long fuselage and 38.8-meter wingspan, said its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

It is believed to be the world's largest in-development amphibious aircraft.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.