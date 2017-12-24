LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, India agree to properly handle border issues

1
2017-12-24 10:53Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (L) shakes hands with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi, India, Dec. 22, 2017. Senior officials of China and India have agreed to properly handle border issues so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in their border areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (L) shakes hands with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi, India, Dec. 22, 2017. Senior officials of China and India have agreed to properly handle border issues so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in their border areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

Senior officials of China and India have agreed to properly handle border issues so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in their border areas.

At the 20th round of talks between Chinese and Indian special representatives on boundary issues in the Indian capital Friday, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi exchanged views with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on bilateral ties, border issues and international and regional issues of common concern.

Both sides said the China-India relations have maintained the momentum of steady development under the guidance of leaders of both countries, and common grounds between the two countries far outweigh their differences.

Both China and India should better manage and handle differences in accordance with the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and in the spirit of mutual respect and accommodation of each other's concerns, they said.

Yang and Doval agreed to strengthen strategic communication and boost strategic mutual trust so as to push forward exchanges and cooperation in various fields and achieve common development.

Both sides believed to settle border disputes at an early date suits the fundamental interests of both countries. The two parties should strengthen coordination and communication, properly handle relevant border issues, and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Both sides also decided to give full play to the important role of talks between the special representatives on boundary issues, maintain contacts and negotiation, and boost strategic dialogue and communication in a bid to create favorable conditions for the development of the China-India relations.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.