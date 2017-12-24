China strengthens TCM cooperation with Belt and Road countries

China has established 26 overseas centers of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in the past three years, most of which are in countries along the Belt and Road, according to the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (SATCM).

The country has also set up 25 TCM international cooperation bases in key provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, said Wang Xiaopin, an official with the SATCM.

TCM centers and TCM international cooperation help China provide TCM services, spread the TCM culture and facilitate cooperation among Belt and Road countries, said Wang.

Wang said by 2020, 30 TCM overseas centers will be established with Belt and Road countries, 20 TCM international standards issued, 100 TCM products registered and 50 TCM international communication and cooperation demonstration bases established.