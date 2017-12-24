CPC targets corruption in poverty alleviation projects

China's anti-graft chief pledged to crack down upon corruption and malpractice in poverty relief projects.

Zhao Leji, head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour to southeast China's Fujian Province from Thursday to Saturday.

Officials will face severe punishment for embezzlement and misuse of poverty relief funds, bribery and nepotism, Zhao said when visiting poverty-stricken families in a village of Ningde city.

He also urged local officials to curb bureaucracy and red tape and enhance leadership when implementing poverty relief projects.

Zhao reiterated the importance of punishing corrupt officials at lower ranks, particularly those who shelter and collude with local criminal organizations.

In Zhangzhou and Ningde cities, he talked with local discipline inspection officials to gather first-hand information on the progress of the supervisory system reform.

He urged local Party organizations to strengthen leadership over the reform to ensure a smooth transition, adding supervisory commissions at the county level must be empowered to step up supervision over local civil servants.

During the trip, he also presided over a symposium attended by central, provincial and local discipline inspection officials to hear their opinions on the supervision work.