India, China pledge to develop stable, healthy bilateral relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi in New Delhi Dec. 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

India and China have pledged here to develop stable and healthy bilateral relations to contribute to regional and world stability and development.

While meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country has always attached great importance to developing ties with China.

Modi said India is willing to joint hands with China to enhance mutual beneficiary cooperation so as to develop stable and healthy bilateral ties which is conducive to regional and world stability and development.

For his part, Yang said Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Indian prime minister have met for several times in recent years, which has played a strategic leading role for the development of bilateral relations.

China is ready to work together with India to strengthen strategic communication, promote strategic mutual trust and broaden pragmatic cooperation in all sectors to become good neighbors, who coexist peacefully, and good friends, who collaborate sincerely to revitalize their countries, in a bid to make important contribution to stability and prosperity in Asia and the world at large, Yang said.

Yang was in India for the 20th round of talks between Chinese and Indian special representatives on boundary issues.