U.S. move on Jerusalem denounced

Nonbinding UN vote reflects collective will of the international community

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution on the status of Jerusalem that undercuts US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

In a rare emergency special session, the resolution proposed by Turkey and Yemen was adopted 128-9 with 35 abstentions.

The nine countries that voted against the text were Guatemala, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, the United States and Israel.

The resolution "affirms that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council, and in this regard calls upon all states to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem".

It further demands that all UN member states comply with Security Council resolutions regarding Jerusalem, and not recognize any actions or measures contrary to those resolutions.

Palestinians on Thursday hailed the resolution. Nabil Abu Rdineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the resolution expresses the international community's support for Palestinians' rights.

"The threats of Trump to the UN members didn't prevent them from voting in favor of the resolution," Abu Rdineh said.

Such a vote at the General Assembly is nonbinding but a resounding "yes" reflects the collective will of the international community and carries much political weight.

Defying pressure

Before the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley repeated the threat to cut aid for the countries voting in favor of the draft as well as US contributions to the UN.

She said her country will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. "No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that."

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu showed defiance to US pressure.

"We will not be intimidated. You can be strong, but that doesn't make you right," Cavusoglu told the emergency special session in clear reference to US threats.

Thursday's General Assembly emergency session was called after the United States vetoed a draft resolution on the status of Jerusalem at the Security Council on Monday. All other 14 members of the council voted in favor.

The Security Council vote was prompted by Trump's Dec 6 announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.