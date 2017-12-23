China E-Sports carnival launched in Zhangzhou, southeast China

The China (Zhangzhou) E-Sports carnival opened on Saturday in Zhangzhou as a total of 16 teams from 10 provinces gathered in the southeast city of China to fight for the titles of the 2017 ESCC China E-Sports Venue League.

The carnival will feature three events, namely the 2017 ESCC (Electronic Sports China Cup) E-Sports tournament final, ESCC Pan-entertainment carnival and 2017 E-Sports ecological convention.

After 10 months of qualification, the 16 E-Sports teams will compete in the final which is expected to attract 10 million online viewers, according to the organizers.

Fujian province's Zhangzhou Development Zone, founded 25 years ago, "has developed from a small rural village to a booming city, said vice director of Zhangzhou China Merchants Economic and Technological Development Zone Cai Zhiyong at the opening ceremony.

"I believe Zhangzhou Development Zone and E-Sports share the same character--the vitality and the promising future," he said.