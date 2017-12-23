Backing for leaders over Chinese plan

China, South Korea and Japan working together under the Belt and Road Initiative can increase the connectivity and economic prosperity in Northeast Asia, said a veteran South Korean politician.

Kim Jin-pyo, former deputy prime minister of South Korea, made the remarks on Wednesday at a symposium held by Charhar Insititute and School of International Studies of Peking University after recent comments by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about exploring cooperation with China under the initiative.

The plan, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build connectivity among Asian, African and European countries in infrastructure, policies, trade, financing and people-to-people exchange. Since its launch, the initiative has involved more than 140 countries and 80 organizations worldwide.

According to South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, Moon said his country hopes to participate in the initiative and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

During his visit to China this month, Moon stressed that Seoul is ready to work with Beijing to improve and develop bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in the innovation industry, financial investment, agriculture, environment protection and tourism.

On Tuesday, Abe also said Japan hopes to increase high-level exchanges with China, carry out reciprocal economic and trade cooperation, and explore cooperation in connectivity under the initiative.

Kim said he believed that the remarks by the two leaders indicate that the initiative is widely recognized by the international community.

He said that South Korea will focus on promoting income-led economic growth and innovation growth, increasing support for small and medium-sized enterprises and reforming financial markets, raising the public wage level and stimulating investment and entrepreneurship in the next five years.

"As these strategies advance, there will be more room for cooperation between South Korea and China," he said.

Uneven development

Kim added that the initiative can promote cooperation among countries and help solve the problem of uneven regional economic development.

He believed that South Korea can work more closely with China in the fields of technology, environmental protection and cultural exchanges.

Tang Shiqi, deputy dean of School of International Studies at Peking University, said South Korea and Japan's positive attitude toward the initiative reflects not only the will of the two countries' leaders to improve their relations with China, but also that the initiative is recognized by more countries.