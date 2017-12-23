Guizhou to turn legendary city into reality

Southwest China's Guizhou Province will invest 560 million yuan (85 million U.S. dollars) to turn a mythical city into a reality, local authorities said.

The "City of King Yalu" in the Miao-Bouyei Autonomous County of Ziyun, will cover more than 72 hectares. Consisting of three major buildings -- the holy city, the king's castle and the living city, it is scheduled to be completed by May 2018.

"King Yalu" is the a long heroic epic in the local language. It tells the story of King Yalu, a hero of the Miao ethnic group, and depicts the history and migration of the group. For more than 2,500 years, it was passed down orally in western Guizhou.

The epic has been listed as a major project of the Chinese folk art heritage rescue project.

Tours to experience local customs and culture will feature a stage show featuring King Yalu with the "city" to become an important cultural tourism destination.