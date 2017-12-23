LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Car plows into street sweepers; 5 killed

1
2017-12-23 13:30China Daily Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Five street sweepers were killed and two more were injured when they were struck by a car on Erhuan Bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province.

The driver, surnamed Li, has been detained by local police for suspected drunken driving.

Although Li claimed that failure of his steering wheel was to blame, police said, tests found that his blood alcohol level was 146 milligrams per 100 milliliters.

In China, it is a criminal offense to drive with a blood alcohol level above 80 milligrams per 100 milliliters.

The incident occurred at Erhuan Bridge above the intersection of Kang'an and Qianjin roads in Harbin's Daoli district at 4:40 am. The seven workers hit by Li's car were cleaning the ground at the time. Four of the victims died at the scene and a fifth died at the hospital.

Liu Xifan, one of the two injured workers said there were 11 people doing cleanup work at the time.

"The car ran so fast, like an arrow off a bowstring," Liu said. "The car knocked me down and then knocked several colleagues away."

The two injured workers were treated at Harbin Red Cross Central Hospital. Tang Xiaoguang, director of orthopedics at the hospital, said their injuries are not life-threatening.

They have received surgery after they were diagnosed with bone fractures - one person in the right arm and the other in the right femur, Tang said.

The driver may have been offering taxi services, as witnesses said his car was printed with the name of an online ride-hailing app.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.