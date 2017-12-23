LINE

China breeding center welcomes over 100 Siberian tiger cubs

More than 100 cubs have been born this year at the world's largest breeding center for Siberian tigers in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The cubs are in good health at Heilongjiang Hengdao Hezi feline breeding center. But some of them are being fed with milk and egg yolk as their mothers failed to feed them on their own, according to the breeders.

Winter is the mating season for Siberian tigers, so breeders are keeping them in the wild areas to mate naturally.

"This is also the best season to watch them," said Liu Dan, chief engineer of the park.

Siberian tigers are one of the world's most endangered species. They predominantly live in northeast China and eastern Russia.

China has been trying to save the species through captive breeding programs. When the center opened in 1986, it had only eight tigers, now it is home to more than 1,000.

　　

