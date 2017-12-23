LINE

China carries out joint archaeology projects in 12 countries

China has carried out 15 joint archaeology projects in 12 countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India and Myanmar, said Xie Bing, an official with the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH), on Friday.

According to Xie, the country has helped six countries with historical protection and restoration.

In 2018, the SACH will complete the restoration of the Ta Keo Temple in Cambodia and start assistance projects in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The country has signed inter-governmental bilateral documents on preventing theft, illegal excavation and illegal imports and exports of cultural relics with 20 countries, said Xie.

　　

