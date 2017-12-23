China hopes to expand cooperation with Venezuela: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that China hopes to expand cooperation and achieve mutual development with Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

Wang made the remarks when he held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza, who is in Beijing for an official visit from Dec. 20 to 23.

China welcomes Latin American countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said, adding that China is willing to expand space for cooperation with Venezuela and other Latin American countries within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Wang said the stability and development of Venezuela not only serves its people's interests, but is also the common aspiration of the international community, including China.

China hopes the Venezuelan domestic situation will continue to stabilize and encourages resolution of existing problems through dialogue and negotiation within the legal framework, Wang said.

Expressing his congratulations on the success of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, Arreaza said his country agrees with China's national governance and foreign policies, and appreciates China's objective and fair position in international affairs.

Arreaza said Venezuela will take an active part in the Belt and Road construction with other parties, and looks forward to more achievements in bilateral cooperation.