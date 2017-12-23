China, Gambia agree on closer cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with visiting Gambian President Adama Barrow in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

China will promote cooperation with Gambia in agricultural technology, fishery processing, infrastructure development and tourism to achieve win-win results, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Li's remarks came during a meeting with Gambian President Adama Barrow, who is on his first state visit to China since diplomatic relations were resumed last year.

The two countries established formal diplomatic links in 1974, but China suspended relations in 1995 when the west African country resumed so-called "diplomatic" ties with Taiwan. Gambia severed ties with Taiwan in 2013.

"China will consider Gambia's national conditions and characteristics and give full play to the complementarity of our two countries," Li said.

He said China will continue to provide support and assistance for Gambia's economic and social development.

Li said China hopes Gambia will firmly uphold the one-China policy, and China will advance ties with Gambia on the basis of mutual respect and treating each other on an equal footing.

Thanking China for its long-term support and help, Barrow said Gambia looks forward to continued help from China.

Barrow said Gambia will adhere to the one-China policy and work with China to strengthen cooperation to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Chinese top legislator Zhang Dejiang also met with Barrow on Friday.

Zhang said China's National People's Congress (NPC) stands ready to work with Gambia's National Assembly to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state.

Both sides can share experience in national governance and legislation, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges and improve the legal environment for pragmatic cooperation, said Zhang, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.