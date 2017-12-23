China reiterates frugality ahead of New Year holidays

The Party and central government reiterated the importance of frugality during the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays in a document Friday.

Leading officials were asked to strictly follow frugality rules and set an example, according to a guideline on the priorities of Party and government work during China's most important national holidays, issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and State Council.

The officials are banned from spending public funds on expensive dinners, sightseeing trips, entertainment, and luxury gifts, and they should not accept cash, gift cards and presents.

Other forbidden behaviors include spending too much on festive activities, weddings and funerals, frequenting high-end clubs and attending extravagant social events.

The public is also encouraged to exercise frugality during festivals while government departments are banned from distributing extra allowances to staff or spending too much on celebrations.

However, the document stressed that employees will receive welfare and benefits according to the law and regulations, and Party members with financial difficulties, veterans and families of martyrs should be taken care of.

According to the guideline, other priorities include relief to rural and urban needy people, stable supply of daily commodities, efficient transportation management during the festivals, and security controls to prevent workplace emergencies, fires and crime.