Draft law highlights int'l cooperation in hunting corrupt fugitives

China's top legislature on Friday heard a draft law on international criminal judicial assistance, which will promote international cooperation in hunting fugitives and recovering assets.

The draft was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the opening of its bi-monthly legislative session for a first reading.

Fighting transnational crime and hunting corrupt fugitives has become an important area of cooperation between China and other countries and international organizations, said Fu Ying, chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the NPC, explaining the draft.

Effective punishment for transnational crimes requires close cooperation between countries, Fu added.

China has acceded to international conventions covering criminal judicial assistance, such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime. It has also approved 54 bilateral treaties related to criminal judicial assistance.

"However, systemic barriers exist in cooperation between China and other countries to crack down on transnational crimes," Fu said, adding that the draft law will offer a legal basis for China to implement international conventions.

The draft, which is based on experience in international criminal judicial assistance for more than 30 years, stipulates procedures for requests for investigation and evidence collection generated by China or a foreign country, she said.