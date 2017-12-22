3rd Boeing 747 freighter sold on Taobao

A third Boeing 747 freighter finally found a buyer on Taobao, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, Friday, after it was not sold with two other planes in a previous auction.

The plane was put up for sale for 98 million yuan (14.8 million U.S. dollars) Thursday. After 49 bids, a buyer under the username "HEFFETZ ESHEL" representing an overseas company won the bid at 146 million yuan.

Two Boeing 747 freighters were successfully auctioned on Taobao's judicial sales platform in November and were handed over to its buyer SF Airlines earlier this month. They sold for a total of 320 million yuan.

The three freight planes were previously owned by Jade Cargo International, the first Chinese cargo carrier with foreign investment. The company folded in 2013.