Top 10 events in China for 2017

1. The Communist Party of China held 19th national congress on October 18, 2017.

During the twice-a-decade congress, the CPC declared a "new era" of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It enshrined Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the CPC Constitution as a new component of the Party's action guide. (more)

2. The C919, China's homegrown large passenger plane, took to the skies on May 5, 2017.

The twin-engine plane departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport with five crew members on board but no passengers. The flight makes China the fourth jumbo jet producer after the United States, Europe and Russia. (more)

3. U.S. President Donald Trump visited China for the first time on November 8, 2017.

The two leaders agreed on maintaining the strategic leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in developing bilateral relations. "Both sides should draw the future roadmap for the development of China-U.S. ties, and increase trust and defuse doubts on major and sensitive issues in line with the goal set by the heads of state," Xi said. (more)

4. China held military parade to mark the PLA's 90th anniversary on August 1, 2017.

China's Army Day parade on Sunday showed a firm determination of the country to safeguard peace and a peaceful environment needed for development and prosperity. Chinese President Xi Jinping watched the military parade at the Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (more)

5. Fuxing bullet train of the Beijing-Shanghai line started operating at 350 kph on September 21, making it the world's fastest train service.

The speed on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway was increased to 350 kilometers per hour on Sept 21, making it again among the world's fastest train services after the operational limit was reduced six years ago. Fourteen of the bullet trains, dubbed Fuxing (or Rejuvenation), now run at 350 km/h on the 1,318-km rail line linking China's two biggest cities. (more)

6. Hong Kong marked the 20th anniversary of its return to motherland on July 1, 2017.

Chinese president Xi paid three-day tour to Hong Kong and attended celebrations marking Hong Kong's 20th return anniversary and the inauguration of the HKSAR's fifth-term government. (more)

7. China held Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on May 14, 2017.

Representatives from the world's major economies including all G7 countries were present at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The forum is by far the most important meeting on the Belt and Road Initiative since Chinese President Xi Jinping first raised the concept in 2013. (more)

8. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, found six pulsars during trial operation.

After one year of trial operation, China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified multiple pulsars,six of which had been confirmed by international organizations. (more)

9. The main structure of world's longest cross-sea bridge linking Hong Kong, Zhuhai, and Macao was finished in July.

The project stretches for 55 kilometers, 20 times the length of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, and it will shorten the four-hour drive from Hong Kong to Zhuhai to half an hour. Construction started in 2009. It is designed to withstand a magnitude 8 earthquake, a super typhoon with wind speeds of 184 to 202 kilometers per hour or a strike by a cargo vessel weighing 300,000 metric tons. (more)

10. China's first homemade aircraft carrier entered the water on April 26, 2017 in Dalian.

The new carrier was transferred from a dry dock into water at a launch ceremony, starting about 9 a.m. in the Dalian shipyard of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. It is China's second aircraft carrier, coming after the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet Union-made carrier put into commission in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in 2012. (more)